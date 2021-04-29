Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $77,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.