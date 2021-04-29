Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSZ. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

FSZ stock opened at C$10.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39. The stock has a market cap of C$903.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.69 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

