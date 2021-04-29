Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Park National in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Park National stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 74,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Park National by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Park National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Park National by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.