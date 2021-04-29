Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Atlas Copco AB Issued By William Blair (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Copco in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%.
Atlas Copco stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.97.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
