Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Gaming Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

BYD stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -117.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $71.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

