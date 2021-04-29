Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brown & Brown, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of BRO opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

