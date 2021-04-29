Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cassava Sciences, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cassava Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.88) EPS.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -196.25 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

