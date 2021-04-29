Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issued By Northcoast Research

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zebra Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $496.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.05. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.