Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $256.62 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

