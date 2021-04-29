Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.