Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.