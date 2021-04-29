Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Cut by Analyst

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

