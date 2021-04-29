Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised by Analyst

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the technology company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.12.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,979,000 after acquiring an additional 136,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

