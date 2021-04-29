Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $77.91 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.