Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for (CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) Raised by Analyst

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$106.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of (CUM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

