Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBTB stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.