Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Increased by Analyst

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

