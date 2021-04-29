Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Reduced by Analyst

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

