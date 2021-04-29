Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Lowered by Piper Sandler

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

