Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SBA Communications Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBA Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

SBAC opened at $297.88 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,985.73 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 272.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 35.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 71,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.