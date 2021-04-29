Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $324.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.85. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7,134.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 106,443 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

