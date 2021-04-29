Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Issued By Oppenheimer

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSCI in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

NYSE MSCI opened at $484.03 on Thursday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $490.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.