Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Issued By William Blair

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $134.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

