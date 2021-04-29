Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issued By William Blair

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $101.27 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

