Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

TSLA opened at $694.40 on Thursday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $685.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

