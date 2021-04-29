Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Raised by Seaport Global Securities

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

