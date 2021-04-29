Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Cut by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

