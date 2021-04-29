Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

TGP opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 430,298 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

