Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Cut by National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TF. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.15.

TSE:TF opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 86.07 and a quick ratio of 85.32.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.92%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

