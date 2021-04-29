Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Visa stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 221.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.