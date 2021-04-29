Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

NYSE FBC opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

