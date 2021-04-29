Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Wedbush

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

MSFT stock opened at $254.56 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $171.88 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

