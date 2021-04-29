Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:AAN opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 393,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares during the period.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

