Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.04.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $198.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

