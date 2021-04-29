Qcash (QC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $768.99 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.37 million and $768.99 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00062893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.21 or 0.01125465 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00027026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.40 or 0.00719225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,018.49 or 1.00288916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

