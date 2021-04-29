QLC Chain (QLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and $1.10 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00067587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00295034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $602.24 or 0.01123867 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00026934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.14 or 0.00729935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,638.96 or 1.00098639 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

