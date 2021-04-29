Qtum Market Cap Tops $1.39 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $507.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $14.18 or 0.00026439 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,359,564 coins and its circulating supply is 98,325,761 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

