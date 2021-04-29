Quaker Chemical (KWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of KWR stock opened at $242.75 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 674.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.