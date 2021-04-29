QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.QUALCOMM also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.36. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

