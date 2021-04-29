QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.68. 20,458,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,941. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

