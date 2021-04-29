QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.19. 1,300,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

