QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.98. 595,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. The company has a market cap of $161.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.36. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.