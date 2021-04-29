QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.19. 1,300,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.36. The company has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.