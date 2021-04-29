QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $136.57, but opened at $143.55. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $143.52, with a volume of 401,443 shares trading hands.

The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.