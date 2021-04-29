Quant Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.14 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $40.92 or 0.00077351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $494.01 million and $5.14 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003032 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

