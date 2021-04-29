Quanta Services (PWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.02-4.52 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.02-4.52 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

