Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.28 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $64.28 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00079482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00839728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

QSP is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

