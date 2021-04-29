Quarterhill (QTRHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of QTRHF stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $235.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.58. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.