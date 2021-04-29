Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of QTRRF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,762. Quaterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

