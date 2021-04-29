Qubitica Hits Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00077814 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

